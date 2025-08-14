Coolie Hit By Piracy After Release, But Rajinikanth & Nagarjuna’s Film Available Officially In Theaters

Coolie Leaked Online: Two movies are trending today, it's Coolie and War 2. Rajinikanth's film Coolie was released in the theaters on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Unfortunately, the full movie has been leaked online.

Ahead of the release in the theaters, the movie garnered much praise from the viewers, as many were excited to see Rajinikanth's energy and Nagarjuna's charm on the big screen.

Coolie is seeing a phenomenal rise at the box office. Rajinikanth's film has already crossed 30 crores on Day 1 as of 3 pm. It is speculated that Coolie has the potential to hit around 80-90 crores on Day 1.

Just after the release of Coolie in theaters, it fell prey to piracy. The full movie has been leaked online on several platforms to stream and download for free.

Coolie LEAKED Online

As per News 18's report, Rajinikanth and Nagarjuna's film Coolie has unfortunately fallen prey to piracy. The full movie has been leaked online on several platforms, and that too for free. However, Coolie is not the first film that has fallen prey to piracy. Previously, we saw Saiyaara being leaked online. Other famed movies like Chhaava and Pushpa 2 were also reportedly leaked.

Say NO To Piracy

Piracy does not just steal movies, it steals the hard work that is out behind its making them. It puts at risk the money people spend on the success of a movie. Piracy is not just unfair, it is illegal. Support films the right way and watch them legally by protecting creativity.

Coolie Review

After watching the movie, a user took to X to pen down the review. The user said, "Rajini in Coolie: carries luggage, storyline, and physics - all without breaking a sweat. 🕶️🧳." Another wrote, "Just watched #Coolie! Rajinikanth's swag & Lokesh's direction 🔥 Massy 1st half, gripping twists, but 2nd half drags a bit. Nagarjuna shines, Aamir's cameo okay. Anirudh's BGM 💥 3.5/5 for Thalaivar fans!" Another called the first half to be a little boring. One tweeted, "Decent and slow first half ,Inteval bang 🥵🔥,not a Regular loki movie , good setup for the second half 👍🏻."