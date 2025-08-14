Coolie Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Thriller Film

Coolie Hit Or Flop? The Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, was released worldwide on 14 August 2025.

Coolie: Early Audience Reactions

Since its release, viewers have shared their initial impressions on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). While formal reviews and detailed box office figures are yet to be published, early posts reflect initial audience reactions to the Rajinikanth starrer. Comprehensive responses and box office tracking are expected to emerge over the coming days as more shows are screened. Some of these early responses are highlighted below.

Coolie: Production Details

The project was first revealed in September 2023 with the working title Thalaivar 171, signifying Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. The official title was revealed in April 2024. Principal photography began in Chennai in July 2024, followed by schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping by mid-March 2025.

The film's technical crew includes Anirudh Ravichander as composer, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj as editor. Girish Gangadharan, who had previously collaborated with Lokesh on Vikram, handled the cinematography. Lokesh Kanagaraj kept key members of his usual team, including the Anbariv stunt duo, costume designer Praveen Raja, and production designer N. Sathees Kumar.

Coolie: Cast Overview

The film features Rajinikanth in the lead role of Deva, supported by Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Other cast members include Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle.

Director's Note Ahead of Release

Prior to release, Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a note expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, and production team. He acknowledged Rajinikanth for granting creative freedom, thanked the lead actors for their contributions, and extended appreciation to Sun Pictures for supporting the project. The director also requested audiences avoid posting spoilers and confirmed that Coolie is a standalone film.

As theaters continue showing Coolie, industry observers are monitoring ticket sales, social media trends, and early audience feedback to gauge the film's commercial performance and reception.