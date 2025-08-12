Coolie International Censor Review: Rajinikant Delivers Power Packed Performance In The Film But Climax Is…

Coolie International Censor Review: Rajinikanth's massive fan following across the world has been grinning year to year these days for all the right reasons. After all, he is coming with his first release of the year as Coolie. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller which also comes with a stellar cast of Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Besides, Aamir Khan is also doing a cameo in the movie.

Needless to say Coolie is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and his first collaboration with Kanagaraj. The plot reportedly follows a former gold smuggler who reunites his old team using stolen technology hidden within antique golden watches, setting off a series of intense events. The excitement surrounding Coolie is not limited to its star-studded cast. The film is set to be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages and fans have been eagerly looking forward to the release of Coolie.

Coolie International Censor Board Review & Rating

In a tweet shared by Dubai based self proclaimed critic Umair Sandhu, Coolie is a 'one man show flick' wherein Rajinikanth has stolen the show with a powerful performance. He wrote, "Story and screenplay is average. Supporting actors performed very well with Upendra, Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan and Shruti Haasan. Last 20 minutes and climax is the USP of film. BGM and action stunts are first rate. There is also a surprise in the film that will shock you. Overall, a paisa vasool mass flick for Rajini fans. Go for it". Sandhu even gave the movie a rating of 3.5 stars.

On the other hand, BBFC gave it a rating of 'suitable to watch for audience above 15 years of age' and mentioned that Coolie features sequences of violence, threat and horror on the scale 4 out of five along with 'infrequent use of mouthed strong language'

Besides, Singapore Censor Board gave Coolie a rating of NC16 which states that it is suitable for people above 16 years of age as shared by Movies Singapore.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan recently got candid about working with Rajinikanth and stated, "It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I'm going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends". To note, Coolie is set to release on August 14 and has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.