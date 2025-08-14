Coolie Memes And Trolls Flood Social Media: Check Out Reactions To Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

Social Media Abuzz With Reactions To Rajinikanth's Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth's latest release, Coolie, hit theaters worldwide on August 14, coinciding with the actor completing 50 years in cinema. The Tamil action thriller, helmed by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, features a prominent cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj, with Aamir Khan making a special appearance.

Early screenings saw fans thronging cinema halls, celebrating the release with music, drum beats, and firecrackers.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Sparks Meme Frenzy and Trolls Across Social Media Platforms

Despite the fanfare and anticipation surrounding the film, early reactions on social media have been varied. Several viewers noted that the film did not fully meet the high expectations set by its promotional campaigns. Numerous social media users have created memes and trolls commenting on the film's reception, which have been widely shared online. However, it should be noted that these are social media opinions, and reactions may vary. Check out some of these posts below:

Coolie was officially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. Principal photography began in Chennai in July 2024, with schedules across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, concluding in March 2025. The film's cinematography is handled by Girish Gangadharan, with editing by Philomin Raj.

The film's cast also includes Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat in supporting roles.

As day-one screenings continue, industry analysts are closely monitoring the box office performance, while social media remains active with a mix of admiration for Rajinikanth and critique of the film.