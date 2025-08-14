Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 1: Rajinikanth’s Film Creates HISTORY; Beats Retro, Good Bad Ugly On Opening Day

Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 1: Rajinikanth's fans worldwide have a reason to celebrate as the iconic actor returns with his first film of the year. We are talking about Coolie which is an action thriller. This much talked about movie is both written and directed by Lokesh Kangaraj. To note, this film is Rajinikanth's 171st as a lead actor and has been eagerly awaited by audiences. It is worth mentioning Coolie has been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages and was eyeing a grand release across the world.

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays Deva alongside a star-studded cast including Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat. Adding to the excitement is Aamir Khan's cameo appearance. This marks Aamir's first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Released amid the massive buzz, Coolie 2 witnessed an impressive start at the box office with a record footfalls during the morning shows

Coolie Occupancy Day 1 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Saiyaara has recorded a footfall of 81.95% during morning shows on the opening day.

Coolie Beats Retro & Creates History (Morning Shows Occupancy)

Interestingly, with an occupancy of 81.95%, Coolie has managed to beat the occupancy of Suriya's Retro during morning shows on the opening day which happened to be around 75.91%. As a result, Coolie has recorded the highest occupancy of 2025 during morning shows on day 1.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1 (Morning Trend)

Given the impressive footfalls during the morning shows, Saiyaara saw a good start at the box office and has raked in Rs 23.38cr today at 1:00 PM and is eyeing a grand start at the box office.

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Cinematic Universe after Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. However, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has cleared the air and stated that Coolie is a standalone film. Furthermore, Lokesh also expressed his gratitude towards the entire team and has pinned high hopes for Coolie.