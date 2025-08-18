Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 5: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Over 48% Dip In Footfalls On 1st Monday

Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 5: Rajinikanth starrer Coolie has been one of the biggest releases of the year for several reasons. Marking Thalaiva's 171st release as a lead actor, Coolie is an action thriller which has been written and directed by Lokesha Kanagaraj. While Coolie marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the ace filmmaker, the movie also features Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna, Upendra etc in key roles. This isn't all. Aamir Khan's interesting cameo in Coolie has also been one of the key elements of the show.

And while Coolie had managed to create a massive buzz in the town, it has been setting new benchmarks at the box office before it had hit the theatres. From recording an impressive advance booking collection in North America, to raking in Rs 37.2 nett from advance booking in India, Coolie did emerge as a storm at the box office. It became evident after Coolie witnessed a historical release in India and across the world. For the uninitiated, Coolie, which was released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada, made an opening day collection of Rs 65cr across all languages. And now, speculations are rife if Coolie will be able to pass the Monday test

Coolie (Tamil) Occupancy Day 5 (Morning Shows)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie witnessed a dip of over 48% in footfalls on first Monday during the morning shows. Yes! You read it right. The action thriller registered a footfall of 23.58% in Tamil belt during morning shows today (day 5/ first Monday)

Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 5 (Telugu & Hindi)

On the other hand, Coolie had recorded an occupancy of 16.50% in Telugu and 6.30% in Hindi belt on the first Monday during morning shows. Interestingly, Coolie has managed to maintain its lead over War 2 in Telugu regions amid their strong box office clash as the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer recorded an occupancy of 15.22% during morning shows today.

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5 (Morning Trend)

The footfalls have had a major impact on the box office as the Coolie seems to have slowed down on Monday morning. As per Sacnilk, this Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has made a collection of Rs 1.19 crores until 1 PM today.

Meanwhile, as there have been reports about Coolie being a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's LCU, the filmmaker had clarified that the Rajinikanth starrer is a standalone film contrary to the speculations.