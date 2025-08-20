Coolie North America Box Office Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Beats Leo’s Lifetime Collection; Creates A Record

Coolie North America Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's fans have bee overjoyed with the release of his latest film Coolie and there are no second thoughts. This marks his first film of 2025 and has been eagerly anticipated since its announcement. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is an action thriller and Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor. At 74, Thalaiva's charisma continues to captivate audiences. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj and it did create a massive buzz in the town.

To note, Coolie features a star-studded cast including Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Besides, Aamir Khan also made his Tamil debut with a cameo in this film. This collaboration between Aamir and Rajinikanth was a highlight for fans who enjoyed seeing them together on screen. Coolie generated significant buzz and achieved an impressive opening worldwide and has been giving a tough fight to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo.

Coolie North America Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a tweet shared by PaniPuri, Coolie made a collection of $140,780 on day 6 and total collection $6,402,428 [₹55.78 Crs] in North America in 6 days.

Coolie Beats Leo's Lifetime Collection In North America

Interestingly, with a collection of $6.40M, Coolie has managed to beat the lifetime gross collection of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in North America which happens to be $5.69M. In fact, Coolie has managed to beat the all time top 3 Tamil grossers Leo, Jailer and PS1 and has emerged as the highest Tamil grossers in North America

Meanwhile, Coolie has done an impressive business in India as well. After all, it has made a total collection turned out to be Rs 216.01 crores after six days of release. To note, Coolie has witnessed a box office clash with Ayan Mukerji's War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead and the latter has been giving Rajinikanth's film a tough fight.