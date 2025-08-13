Coolie North America Premiere Pre-Sales: Rajinikanth's Film Becomes First Tamil Title To Cross $2 Million

Coolie North America Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie has marked a new milestone in overseas ticket sales, becoming the first Tamil film to cross $2 million in premiere pre-sales in North America. The distributors, Hamsini Entertainment, confirmed the figure through a social media update, noting that the film's U.S. premiere is scheduled for August 13, which corresponds to the early hours of August 14 in India, ahead of its worldwide release later that day.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie features an ensemble cast that includes Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. The song "Monica" will feature a cameo appearance by Pooja Hegde.

The film follows the story of a mysterious figure who confronts a powerful network accused of exploiting labourers in a coastal port town. Production began in July 2024, with filming taking place in Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, concluding in March 2025. The project brings together composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and editor Philomin Raj.

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has rated the film "15" for "strong bloody violence" and "threat." In India, it will release uncut with an "A" certificate. A 25-second graphic card has been added to the final cut as a tribute to Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema, with the runtime reportedly set at 170 minutes and 22 seconds.

Strong Overseas Demand as Coolie Nears Release

The $2 million milestone in North American premiere pre-sales reflects a significant demand for the film among Tamil and South Asian diaspora audiences. Hamsini Entertainment stated that advance bookings remain strong as the premiere date approaches. The film's release coincides with a long weekend in India due to Independence Day, which is expected to bolster domestic and international box office numbers in its opening days.

With its ensemble cast, large-scale production, and the collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is positioned as one of the most closely watched Tamil releases of 2025, both in India and overseas markets.