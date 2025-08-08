Coolie: Numerologist Predicts Setbacks For Rajinikanth, Offers Simple Name Change Solution

Numerology Prediction on Rajinikanth's 'Coolie': The upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is already making waves, but now it's caught attention for an unusual reason: a numerology prediction about the film's title and the superstar's future.

A numerologist, Dr. JNS Selvan, shared his interpretation of the title of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures.

According to Selvan, the production house Sun Pictures and Rajinikanth's real name, Sivaji Rao Gaikwad, share the numerological number 46, which he considers a positive alignment. He also pointed out that the director's birthdate and the film's release date both add up to 14, a number he considers favorable.

Rajinikanth's birthdate adds up to the number 3, which Selvan says represents justice, honesty, order, and discipline.

However, according to Selvan, numbers 6 and 8 are considered unfavorable for those aligned with the number 3. When it comes to the film's title, Selvan notes that "Coolie" reduces numerologically to 8, a number he associates with potential setbacks. He recalls earlier Rajinikanth films like Valli, Baba, Kochadaiiyaan, Kaala, and Vettaiyan, which, according to him, had similar numbers in their titles and did not perform as expected.

Selvan suggests that if the title remains Coolie, this film could end up being Rajinikanth's last before he retires. He adds that altering the spelling to Cooli might bring better prospects for the film.

Coolie: Film details and release information

Putting numerology aside, Coolie is set to release on August 14, 2025, and features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Sun Pictures, the film is already receiving a strong response in advance bookings.

Whether numbers really have anything to say about Rajinikanth's career is, of course, up for debate. Fans will likely be more interested in seeing how Coolie performs once it hits theaters than in numerology.

So, take the prediction with a pinch of salt and wait to see what happens on August 14.

Disclaimer: This article reports on a numerology prediction related to the film Coolie and Rajinikanth's career as shared by Dr. JNS Selvan. Numerology is a belief system and not based on scientific evidence. The views expressed are those of the individual and do not reflect the position of Filmibeat.