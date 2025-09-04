Coolie OTT Release Date Announced: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Movie Online

Coolie OTT Release Date: Coolie, starring Rajinikanth, continues to run in theaters and is also set to arrive on digital platform. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Tamil action thriller is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. The film, which was released worldwide on August 14, 2025, will soon be available for streaming, allowing audiences to watch it at home in addition to ongoing theatrical screenings.

Coolie features Rajinikanth as Devaraj, a boarding house owner with a buried past, who becomes entangled in a violent power struggle following the suspicious death of a close friend. The narrative unfolds across cities, weaving together elements of smuggling, hidden identities, and shifting loyalties. Nagarjuna Akkineni plays Simon Xavier, a smuggler whose empire faces disruption when covert operations collide. The cast also includes Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with Upendra, Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appearing in special roles.

Coolie Prepares for Its Digital Release

Announced in September 2023 as Thalaivar 171, the film received its official title, Coolie, in April 2024. Filming reportedly spanned from July 2024 to March 2025, covering locations such as Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangkok, with Anirudh Ravichander composing the music, Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj editing.

Alongside its theatrical release, anticipation has surrounded when the film would arrive on streaming platform. That wait is now over, as Coolie is scheduled to stream on Prime Video starting September 11, 2025. The film will be available in its original Tamil version as well as dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Confirming the development, Prime Video shared an update on its official social media channels, writing: "Get ready to vibe with the saga of Deva, Simon, and Dahaa #CoolieOnPrime, Sep 11."

With its digital release, audiences who missed Coolie in theaters will now be able to catch the film online, while those who watched it earlier can revisit the story in multiple languages on Prime Video.