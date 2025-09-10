Coolie OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Movie Online

Coolie OTT Release Date: After completing a strong theatrical run, Coolie, the latest Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, is set to make its digital debut. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, the film was released in cinemas on August 14, 2025, and is now set to reach a wider audience through streaming.

The film marks Rajinikanth's 171st outing as a lead actor. Shooting took place across several locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, spanning from July 2024 to March 2025.

At the heart of Coolie is the story of Devaraj "Deva" (played by Rajinikanth), a former coolie union leader who becomes entangled in a dangerous criminal network while investigating his friend's death. His search for the truth brings him face-to-face with Simon Xavier (Nagarjuna Akkineni), whose smuggling empire is on the brink of collapse due to internal betrayals and external threats. The narrative moves from Visakhapatnam harbour to Chennai and beyond, tracing a chain of smuggling, betrayals, and shifting identities.

The ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra, alongside supporting performances from Kanna Ravi and Kaali Venkat. Special appearances were made by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde, the latter featuring in the song "Monica."

Behind the camera, the film features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The production brought together large-scale action set pieces, harbour-based sequences, and international shooting schedules, keeping in line with Lokesh Kanagaraj's signature style of blending crime and action-driven storytelling.

Rajinikanth's Coolie To Premiere On OTT

Following its theatrical release, Coolie is now set for its OTT premiere. Prime Video is scheduled to begin streaming the film on September 11, 2025. Viewers will be able to watch the movie in its original Tamil version, along with dubbed editions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, extending its reach across South Indian audiences.

With its transition from theaters to digital streaming, Coolie will now be accessible to a broader audience across languages.