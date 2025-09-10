Coolie OTT Release Timings: When Will Rajinikanth's Film Premiere Online On Prime Video?

Coolie OTT Release Timings: The wait is finally over. After taking the worldwide box office by a storm, Lokesh Kanaraj's Coolie is all set to premiere on Prime Video. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the digital release of Rajinikanth's film since it created magic on the silver screen. Thalaiva proved that his stardom is unbeatable as he set the cash registers jingling with his masala entertainer.

WHEN WILL COOLIE RELEASE ON OTT? RELEASE DATE, TIMINGS, PLATFORM DETAILS

Rajinikanth's action thriller will have its world digital premiere on Prime Video on Thursday (September 11). 12am or 12:30pm- when will Coolie release online on Prime Video? This is the question on everyone's minds.

The movie co-starring Shruti Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Aamir Khan will be available for streaming from midnight (12am). Yes, you can stream the movie in multiple languages including Telugu and Malayalam on Prime Video.

HOW TO STREAM COOLIE IN KANNADA, MALAYALAM, TELUGU ON PRIME VIDEO?

Are you travelling somewhere? About to board a flight? You can stream Coolie full film in HD quality in offline mode and enjoy it while sitting inside a plane.

Follow the steps below

-Login on Prime Video using your mobile number and password

- Search for Coolie

-Select the language you want to watch the film. Since it is a Tamil original, it will automatically be selected as the default language. You can accordingly- choose from Malayalam, Kannada or Telugu