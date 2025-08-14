Coolie OTT Release: Where To Stream Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film After Its Theatrical Run

Coolie OTT Release: The Rajinikanth-starrer Tamil action thriller Coolie, produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in theaters worldwide on 14 August 2025. Alongside Rajinikanth in the lead, the film features Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in significant roles.

Announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role, the film's official title was revealed in April 2024. The technical crew includes Anirudh Ravichander as composer, Girish Gangadharan on cinematography, and Philomin Raj as editor. The production also retained key members of Lokesh's regular team, including the Anbariv stunt duo, costume designer Praveen Raja, and production designer N. Sathees Kumar. Coolie was filmed using IMAX-certified cameras, a first for a Tamil production, and incorporated digital de-aging technology for sequences featuring a younger Rajinikanth.

Coolie: Key Cast and Roles

The film features Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, with Nagarjuna portraying Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan as Dahaa. The supporting cast includes Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle.

Coolie: Digital Streaming Rights

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for Coolie. As the film has just begun its theatrical run, it will only be available for digital streaming afterward. The release date on the platform will be announced by the makers or Amazon Prime following the conclusion of the theatrical screenings.

Director's Message Ahead of Release

Ahead of the release, Lokesh Kanagaraj expressed gratitude to Rajinikanth, the cast, and the crew, highlighting the creative freedom he received and thanking Sun Pictures for their support. He requested audiences to avoid posting spoilers and confirmed that Coolie is a standalone project.

As the film continues its initial screenings, audiences and industry observers are monitoring ticket sales, early social media feedback, and overall engagement, while the theatrical run remains the primary focus before the film transitions to OTT and satellite platforms.