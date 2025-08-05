Coolie Overseas Pre-Sales: Rajinikanth's Action Thriller Off To Flying Start In North America And Beyond

Coolie Overseas Pre-Sales: Coolie, the much-anticipated Tamil action thriller headlined by Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is off to an impressive start in overseas pre-sales ahead of its August 14, 2025, release. According to data shared by Indian Box Office, the film has already crossed the $1.12 million mark in gross collections from North America alone, with the U.S. market contributing $969,000 of that total.

The early momentum places Coolie as the third-highest-grossing Tamil premiere of all time in North America, surpassing the opening numbers of The Greatest of All Time (#GOAT). With nine days remaining before release, the trend points to strong overseas interest.

The film is also gaining traction in other key overseas markets. In Australia and New Zealand, over 10,000 tickets have been sold, and exhibitors continue to add new screens to meet demand. In Europe, the response is similarly enthusiastic. Norway registered 1,141 admissions on Day 1 alone, placing Coolie seventh in the all-time Day 1 list for Tamil films in that country, ahead of Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2.

In Finland, the film has earned €3,618 from 201 tickets sold, while the Netherlands reported 1,358 tickets sold, contributing over €32,000 in gross revenue. Ireland has seen the sale of 320 tickets with a gross collection exceeding €3,500. In Poland, one premiere show brought in 209 admissions, totaling roughly $3,100 in earnings.

Strong Pre-Sales Set Stage for Coolie's Big Overseas Debut

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie features an ensemble cast alongside Rajinikanth, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The supporting cast includes Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and others, with Pooja Hegde making a special appearance in the track "Monica."

The film's technical crew includes Anirudh Ravichander for music, Girish Gangadharan on cinematography, and Philomin Raj handling the editing. After filming across Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, and Bangkok, principal photography was wrapped up in March 2025.

With advance bookings showing strong global interest, especially in North America and Europe, Coolie is positioned for a substantial overseas opening, a development being closely tracked by both trade analysts and fans alike.