Coolie Overseas REVIEW Tweet Goes Viral Before Release. Rajinikanth In His Rawest....

Coolie overseas review tweet: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Diwali will come earlier on the silver screen as Rajinikanth is all set to deliver a patakha bomb in the Independence Day 2025 week. The Tamil megastar will take the audience on a roller coaster ride with the release of his new movie Coolie.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the flick ever since the makers announced. From the promotional posters to the intriguing trailer, the makers have managed to create anticipation among the audience ahead of the release. Rajinikanth will be seen in a new avatar in Coolie, where he has promised to surprise his beloved followers.

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat about the film's trailer, "Sun Pictures has planned a special surprise for the fans of Thalaiva with the release of Coolie's trailer. The wait will be worth it as the entire team has worked extra hard to deliver a solid product. From the visual presentation to the massy dialogues, the trailer will be loaded with entertainment, drama, action, thrill and excitement. Expect the unexpected in Coolie trailer."

COOLIE OVERSEAS REVIEW TWEET GOES VIRAL

Coolie will be released in several international territories including North America, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom. Ahead of the film's release, an overseas review, talking about Rajinikanth's new avatar, went viral on social media.

"Uncut. Unstoppable. Unleashed. #Coolie is officially BBFC certified 15 in the UK - with ZERO cuts. Experience #SuperstarRajinikanth in his rawest, boldest form - just the way it's meant to be! The big screen is about to explode! #CoolieStorm (sic)," the tweet read.

The overseas review tweet claimed that Rajinikanth will be seen in his 'rawest and boldest form' in the movie.

