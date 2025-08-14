Coolie Overseas Review: What Audiences Abroad Are Saying About Rajinikanth & Lokesh Kanagaraj's Film

Coolie Overseas Review: The much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, began its international rollout with overseas premieres ahead of its worldwide release on 14 August 2025. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film has already been screened for audiences in regions like North America, where its first public show took place on 13 August at 6:30 p.m. EST (4 a.m. IST).

In Tamil Nadu, early shows are set to begin at 9 a.m., while other states will see staggered release timings based on local distribution schedules; for example, in Kerala, the film will have early morning screenings starting at 6 a.m. The early international screenings have prompted viewers abroad to share their first reactions online, particularly on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), where audiences often post immediate responses after watching. A selection of these early responses can be found below.

Coolie: Two-Year Production Journey with Star-Studded Cast

Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st appearance as a lead actor. The project was first announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, with the official title reveal taking place in April 2024. Principal photography began in July 2024 in Chennai, followed by filming in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The production concluded in March 2025.

The film's cast is led by Rajinikanth in the role of Deva, alongside Nagarjuna portraying Simon, Soubin Shahir as Dayal, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan as Dahaa. The supporting lineup features Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle. Pooja Hegde appears in a cameo for the song "Monica."

Behind the scenes, Coolie features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the screenplay with Chandhru Anbazhagan while also penning the original story.

Ahead of the release, Lokesh Kanagaraj issued a message thanking the cast, crew, and production team, noting the nearly two-year journey to bring the film to completion. He also requested audiences to avoid sharing spoilers to preserve the theatrical experience for others.

With early overseas screenings already drawing online attention, detailed reviews and official box office data are expected in the coming hours and days, giving a clearer picture of the film's reception worldwide.