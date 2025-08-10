Coolie Release: Organisation Grants Holiday On August 14 As Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Theatres Nationwide

Rajinikanth, a prominent figure in Indian cinema, commands a vast fan base worldwide. His upcoming film, Coolie, is set to hit theatres on 14 August 2025. This release is eagerly anticipated by his fans. In an unusual move, Uno Aqua Care has declared a holiday for its employees on the film's release day. A notice from the organisation has gained significant attention on social media.

The notice states, "On account of the release of SUPER STAR RAJINI'S movie 'COOLIE' we have decided to declare holiday on 14th august 2025 in efforts to avoid piled up leave request to the HR DEPARTMENT. And also we are going to celebrate festival of 50th year of Rajinism like food to orphage and oldage home then sweets to public. We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets for the former to UNO AQUA employee (sic)." This holiday applies to all branches including Chennai, Bangalore, Trichy, Tirunelveli, Chengalpattu, Mattuthavani, and Arapalayam.

Coolie's Anticipated Box Office Success

Coolie is poised for a remarkable box office performance. Advance bookings have commenced and are showing promising results. According to Sacnilk, without block seats, the film has already garnered Rs. 5.55 crore in advance sales. Including block seats, this figure rises to Rs. 10.27 crore. The film is expected to have a strong opening internationally as well.

For its debut day alone, Coolie has amassed over Rs. 37 crore through advance bookings globally. The anticipation suggests that the film could achieve an opening exceeding Rs. 100 crore worldwide. Such figures underscore Rajinikanth's enduring appeal and the excitement surrounding his latest project.

This fervent following highlights Rajinikanth's influence and popularity in the entertainment industry. The decision by Uno Aqua Care reflects how deeply ingrained his films are in popular culture and their impact on fans across various regions.

The celebration planned by Uno Aqua Care includes charitable activities such as providing food to orphanages and old age homes and distributing sweets to the public. Additionally, they are supporting anti-piracy efforts by offering free tickets to their employees.

Rajinikanth's films often create a festive atmosphere among his fans, and Coolie seems no different with its scheduled release date approaching fast. The excitement surrounding this movie exemplifies how cinema can unite people in celebration.