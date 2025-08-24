Coolie Tamil Nadu 10 Days Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth & Lokesh's Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark In State

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest outing, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed ten days at the Tamil Nadu box office and has now crossed the ₹100 crore milestone in the state. Data from box office tracker Cinetrak indicates that the film, which saw a sluggish trend during weekdays, registered a strong jump on its second Saturday.

According to reports, Coolie earned ₹5.08 crore on Day 10 (August 23), reflecting a 91 percent rise from the previous day's ₹2.66 crore. With this surge, the film's ten-day cumulative gross in Tamil Nadu stands at approximately ₹101 crore. The first eight days contributed ₹93.28 crore, before the second weekend added momentum.

The film opened worldwide on August 14, ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Despite early hype and a record-breaking start, the film experienced steady drops through its weekdays. However, the recent Saturday performance marked a sharp rebound after weekday drops.

Coolie Brings Together Stellar Cast and Crew

Coolie is a Tamil action thriller produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner. Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his ensemble-driven action thrillers, directs the project and co-wrote the screenplay with Chandhru Anbazhagan. The film stars Rajinikanth as Devaraj, a former union leader drawn into a confrontation with a smuggling network after the death of a close friend.

The supporting cast includes Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde make special appearances, with the latter featuring in a dance number. Technical credits include cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Coolie: Storyline

The narrative unfolds with Devaraj investigating the death of a close friend. Parallelly, at Visakhapatnam harbour, a powerful smuggling syndicate operates under Simon Xavier and his aide Dayalan, whose activities draw the attention of law enforcement and undercover operatives. As Devaraj investigates suspicious circumstances surrounding his friend's demise, his path intersects with the syndicate, setting off confrontations that unravel secrets of loyalty, betrayal, and hidden identities.

With ten days completed, the film has crossed a significant benchmark in Tamil Nadu. The second Sunday and the coming weekdays will reveal whether the film can maintain its momentum at the box office.