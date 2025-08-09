Coolie Tamil Nadu Advance Booking: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Sees Solid Start In Pre-Sales

Coolie Advance Booking: Advance ticket sales for Coolie, the upcoming Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, opened in Tamil Nadu on Friday night, registering a strong start. According to film industry tracker AB George, ticket sales opened online brought in approximately ₹2.67 crore from 798 shows within the state, with six days remaining before the film's theatrical release.

Rajinikanth's Film Gears Up for Independence Day Weekend

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Also appearing in supporting roles are Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. Pooja Hegde makes a cameo appearance in a song sequence.

As per the British Board of Film Classification, the movie's synopsis reads: "Set against the backdrop of a coastal port town, the story follows Deva, a mysterious man who confronts a corrupt syndicate accused of exploiting and abusing local coolie workers." The film has been rated for "strong bloody violence" and threat elements.

Coolie was initially announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, marking Rajinikanth's 171st lead role. The official title was confirmed in April 2024. Filming began in July 2024 in Chennai and continued through multiple locations, reportedly including Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, before concluding in March 2025.

The technical team for the film features Anirudh Ravichander on music, Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, and Philomin Raj in charge of editing. Lokesh Kanagaraj co-wrote the screenplay with Chandhru Anbazhagan.

The theatrical release of Coolie is slated for August 14, 2025, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend, a period often considered lucrative for big-budget films. The early ticket sales figures indicate a strong level of anticipation, particularly in Tamil Nadu.

As bookings continue in the coming days and with ticket sales yet to be fully reported in many regions and theaters, industry analysts will be monitoring whether Coolie can sustain momentum and potentially set new advance booking benchmarks in the Tamil film industry.