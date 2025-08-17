Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office 3 Days Collection: Rajinikanth Film's Estimated Earnings Above ₹75 Crore

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: The Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has recorded strong numbers in its opening 3 days in Tamil Nadu. Released on 14 August 2025, the film features an ensemble cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

According to box office tracker Cinetrak, Coolie collected an estimated ₹21.63 crore on its first day (Thursday), followed by ₹20.99 crore on Friday and ₹18.39 crore on Saturday from 3,659 shows across 454 cinemas. The total tracked gross for the first three days stands at ₹61 crore, while industry estimates put the actual collection at over ₹75.5 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Set against the bustling harbors of Visakhapatnam and Chennai, the film revolves around Devaraj, a former coolie union leader, who investigates the mysterious death of a close friend. His search for answers leads him into a web of smuggling, undercover operations, and criminal power struggles. The plot explores shifting alliances, hidden identities, and personal vendettas that pull Devaraj into dangerous confrontations, affecting those around him.

The cast also includes Karthikeya Dev, Kanna Ravi, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Charle, Kaali Venkat, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Dileepan, Karate Karrthi, Rishikanth, Ravi Raghavendra, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Subramaniapuram Dumka Mari, Baburaj, Mahesh Manjrekar, Ajay, and Junior MGR.

The technical team includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. Lokesh Kanagaraj collaborated with Chandhru Anbazhagan on the film's screenplay.

Coolie Sees Strong Box Office Turnout In Tamil Nadu

Industry tracker Laxmi Kanth noted that Coolie has emerged as the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2025 so far, with the weekend collections reflecting notable audience turnout despite mixed reviews. The film's performance on Sunday, its fourth day in theaters, is expected to provide a clearer picture of its first-week trajectory in Tamil Nadu while contributing to its overall worldwide box office tally.