Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 1: Did Rajinikanth's Film Near Record Set By Good Bad Ugly?

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, opened to a substantial response in Tamil Nadu on its first day of release. According to box office tracker Cinetrak, the film collected an estimated ₹21.63 crore from 455 cinemas and 3,655 shows, with a reported occupancy of 88% across the state. The figures mark the second-biggest opening day in Tamil Nadu, behind Good Bad Ugly (₹21.86 crore). Cinetrak noted that only 75% of morning shows were tracked online compared to previous releases, indicating that actual earnings could reach ₹28-29 crore.

Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie was released worldwide on August 14, 2025. The film features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna as smuggling kingpin Simon Xavier, Soubin Shahir as Dayalan, Upendra as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan as Preethi, Sathyaraj as Rajasekar, Rachita Ram as Kalyani, and Kanna Ravi as Arjun Simon, with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

Coolie Storyline and Production Details

The story follows Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of a close friend. His inquiry draws him into a smuggling syndicate led by Simon Xavier and his lieutenant Dayalan, navigating a dangerous underworld marked by hidden identities, illicit trades, and high-stakes power struggles.

Filming reportedly took place in Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok and wrapped in March 2025. The technical crew includes Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anirudh Ravichander as composer.

Industry analysts are monitoring the film's performance closely over the extended Independence Day weekend. Early day-one collections suggest that Coolie has generated strong initial interest in multiple languages, placing it among the top openers in Tamil Nadu for 2025. The first-day turnout also positions the film to potentially maintain momentum over the coming days, with ticket sales and occupancy rates closely watched by trade experts.

As audiences continue to attend screenings across Tamil Nadu, the film's trajectory over the weekend will provide a clearer picture of its commercial standing in comparison to other recent big releases in the state.