Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 2: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Slight Dip On Independence Day

Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 2: Legendary actor Rajinikanth is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After winning hearts with Vettaiyan last year, Thalaiva is here with the first release of 2025 as Coolie. Touted to be an action thriller, Coolie is directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Coolie marks Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and was tentatively titled as Thalaivar 171. Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Rachita Ram in the lead.

Apart from the lead stars, Coolie also features a special cameo by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. To note, Coolie revolves around a former coolie union leader Deva (played by Rajinikanth) who is investigating the death of his friend while seeking his past glory and this leads him to a crime syndicate. With Rajinikanth's magnetic presence on screen and Lokesh Kanagaraj's directorial brilliance, the actor-director's first collaboration managed to create a massive buzz in the town and opened to rave reviews from the audience.

Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 2

According to a report published in Cinetrak, Coolie, which minted Rs 21.63cr on day 1 in Tamil Nadu, saw a slight dip in numbers on day 2 (first Friday). The movie minted Rs 20.98 crores on day 2 following which the total collection of Coolie in Tamil Nadu turned out to be Rs 42.61cr

Coolie Beats Leo On Day 2 In Tamil Nadu

With a collection of Rs 20.98 crores on day 2 in Tamil Nadu, Coolie has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo which had minted Rs 18.13 crores in Tamil Nadu on the second day of release.

Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 3 Prediction

Interestingly, Coolie has been maintaining a steady hold at the box office in Tamil Nadu and has made Rs 5.2cr until 1 PM is expected to cross Rs 50cr mark in the state

Meanwhile, on its second day, Coolie earned Rs 33.5 crore from the Tamil version, Rs 6.5 crore from the Hindi version, Rs 13 crore from the Telugu version, and Rs 0.5 crore from the Kannada version. This brings the total earnings for all languages on that day to Rs 53.5 crore and cumulative box office collection reached Rs 118.5 crore within just two days of its release