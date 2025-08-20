Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Slight Dip; To Cross 90Cr

Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 7 Update: Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the finest filmmakers and there are no second thoughts about it. In his career of around a decade, he has given us several iconic films and now he is making headlines for his recent release. We are talking about Coolie which is an action thriller and has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. To note, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendea etc. Interestingly, Coolie marks Thalaiva's 171st film as a lead actor and it did manage to create a lot of buzz in the town.

To note, Coolie also marks Aamir Khan's debut in Tamil industry as Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist has a cameo in the action thriller. In fact, it's the first time Aamir shared the screen with Rajinikanth and their first collaboration has been a treat for the fans. Given the buzz, Coolie witnessed a grand opening and created multiple records in India and across the world. Despite the decent reviews and a good opening, Coolie has slowed down at the box office in Tamil Nadu as it wraps week 1

Coolie (Tamil Nadu) Box Office Collection Day 7

According to a report published Cinetrak, Coolie has made a collection of Rs 2.43 cr in Tamil Nadu today (day 7/ first Wednesday) as at 8 PM. It is evident that the Rajinikanth starrer will be seeing a dip in numbers as it had raked in Rs 3.94cr on day 6 in Tamil Nadu. However, Coolie will certainly cross Rs 90crores mark in Tamil Nadu during its week 1.

Coolie Mints Three Times Less Than Leo In Tamil Nadu

While Coolie has been facing a continuous comparison with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, this Rajinikanth starrer will be minting three times less than the latter on day 7 in Tamil Nadu. For the uninitiated, Leo had made a collection of Rs 6.92cr on day 7. On the other hand, Leo had made a collection of Rs 122.75cr in week 1 in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Coolie has managed to create a major record in North America in as it has crossed the lifetime cross collection of Leo ($5.69M). To note, Coolie had minted $6.40M in 6 days and emerged as the highest Tamil grosser in North America.