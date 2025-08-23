Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Hike; Will It Beat Leo?

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends: Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, has been a hot topic this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is Rajinikanth's 171st film as the lead. The movie has generated buzz due to Aamir Khan's cameo, marking his first collaboration with Rajinikanth. Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Upendra in significant roles. The film was released amid much anticipation and received a mixed response from both audiences and critics. Interestingly, Coolie had a grand opening in India and internationally, becoming one of the highest openers in the Tamil film industry.

Released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu, Coolie performed decently at the box office. To note, Coolie marks Rajinikanth starrer marks his first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. While Coolie was rumoured to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU), director Lokesh Kanagaraj later dismissed these reports. Despite its strong start, Coolie's box office numbers began to decline after the first Monday. However, it managed to maintain a steady performance as it entered its second week. And now, Coolie has witnessed a hike during second Saturday in numbers

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 10 Early Trends

According to Cinetrak, Coolie, saw a hike as compared to the earnings on day 9 (Rs 2.65cr) and made a collection of Rs 3.45 crores on day 10 (second Saturday) as at 9 PM

Will Coolie Beat Leo On Day 10 In Tamil Nadu?

While Coolie has been facing frequent comparisons with Leo, there have been speculations about whether this Rajinikanth starrer will beat Thalapathy Vijay's Leo in Tamil Nadu on day 10. However, given the early trends, Coolie will fail to beat Leo as the latter had minted Rs 8.61cr in Tamil Nadu on day 10 of release.

Meanwhile, Coolie has managed to inch close to Rs 447cr at the worldwide box office along with a collection of Rs 168.5 crores in the overseas market. It will be interesting to see if Coolie will manage to pick up the pace in the coming days.