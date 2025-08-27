Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees Hike But Fails To Beat Good Bad Ugly

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth's Coolie has become one of the most discussed releases this year. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this movie marks Rajinikanth's first collaboration with the director. Known as an action thriller, Coolie is Rajinikanth's 171st film and features a remarkable cast including Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Nagarjun, and Sathyaraj. Additionally, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance in the film. Aamir Khan shares the screen with Rajinikanth for the first time in Coolie, and their on-screen chemistry has sparked widespread discussion.

Upon its release amid significant anticipation, Coolie received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Initially performing well at the box office during its opening weekend, the film experienced a decline starting on the first Monday. This downward trend continued until the second weekend when Coolie was seen picking up pace at the box office. However, Coolie saw a significant drop in numbers on second Monday as well. Interestingly, Coolie saw a hike in numbers in Tamil Nadu.

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 13

According to Cinetrak, Coolie, which had minted Rs 1.52 crores on day 12 (second Monday), saw a hike in collections in Tamil Nadu and earned Rs 1.56cr on day 13 (second Tuesday). This took the overall collections of Coolie to Rs 109.4cr in Tamil Nadu

Coolie Fails To Beat Good Bad Ugly

To note, with a collection of Rs 1.56cr on day 13, Coolie failed to beat Ajith's Good Bad Ugly which had minted Rs 1.66cr on day 13 in Tamil Nadu

Coolie Tamil Nadu Box Office Collection Day 14 Prediction

Interestingly, Coolie is likely to have a steady hold at the box office in Tamil Nadu today (day 14/ second Wednesday). In fact, it has earned Rs 37.72 lakhs until 12 PM today.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Coolie will be able to maintain its hold at the box office in the coming days.