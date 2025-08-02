COOLIE- THE POWERHOUSE Trailer OUT! Whistle-Worthy Dialogues Sets Screen On Fire

Sun Pictures has detonated a cinematic bomb with the grand unveiling of the official trailer for 'Coolie - The Powerhouse', a ₹400 crore extravaganza that promises mass mayhem and entertainment. Helmed by the king of new-age mass cinema, Lokesh Kanagaraj, the trailer redefines what it means to be a commercial cinema.

The trailer roars with high-voltage drama, stylized mayhem, whistle-worthy dialogues, Rajinikanth's swag, mannerism, Nagarjuna's spine-chilling villainous act, Aamir Khan's stylish and brand new avatar, and an undercurrent of rage, rebellion, and redemption - all underscored by Anirudh Ravichander's electrifying score that sends shivers down the spine.

From the opening shot itself, Rajinikanth commands the screen with a never-seen-before swagger and storm, his vintage charisma fused with a ruthless gravitas, reinvented under Kanagaraj's gritty lens. Nagarjuna, with his brooding menace and silken violence, stands tall as a force to be reckoned with while Shruti Haasan creates mystery with her character.

As the trailer spirals through its whirlwind of barrel-blazing action sequences, volcanic confrontations, whistle-worthy monologues, and explosive visuals, it becomes clear - Coolie is not just a film. It's a full-throttle cinematic juggernaut designed to incinerate the box office.

With an ensemble cast featuring Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan, the film blends a true pan-India casting approach with mass elevation, balancing gritty realism with fan-service spectacle.

With mammoths of Indian Cinema coming together, in a Lokesh Kanagaraj direction, this is touted as Indian Cinema's most ambitious crossover film. The film is scheduled for a pan-India release in cinemas on August 14th, 2025.

Backed by the blockbuster vision of Sun Pictures, who are simultaneously bankrolling the much-awaited Jailer 2 and AA 22 X A6, Coolie - The Powerhouse marks the reinvention of the Indian action epic.