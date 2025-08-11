Coolie BEATS Leo Before Release! Rajikanth Creates Records As He Takes Over Vijay In Advance Booking

Coolie Advance Bookings tickets: Rajinikanth's magic always works like a charm at the box office, and there is no doubt that Coolie will also rake in big moolah. The action drama has gained solid momentum before the release, as cinephiles are busy buying tickets in advance for film. Thalaiva is back on the silver screen to entertain the audience with his acting skills.

Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj have teamed up to take the viewers on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, action, suspense, thrill and excitement. At a time when films have struggled to maintain a strike with the audience, Coolie is already breaking records before the release. The credit goes to the power-packed trailer and Rajinikanth's stardom.

Be it Singapore, Malaysia, North America or the UAE, Coolie has generated a massive response. The early reports have indicated that the film will have a mind-boggling first day worldwide box office collection. There are reports that have claimed that the movie will have a record opening in both Indian and overseas markets.

While the fans have commenced the countdown, Coolie has created a record with its pre-sales and advance booking. This is the power of Thalaiva.

Guess what? Coolie has already sold one million tickets, breaking the previous record held by Vijay's Leo. The film added a feat to its crown, selling the maximum number of tickets, even before 3 days of release for a Tamil movie.

"#COOLIE pre-sales are on a RAMPAGE on BookMyShow! Sold 1M+ tickets, SMASHING the #Kollywood record of #Leo (898K) by a HUGE margin - the MOST ever tickets sold 3 days before release by any Tamil film! Pure Madness. Rajini Mania at its PEAK (sic)," Bollywood Box Office's X handle tweeted.

Coolie co-starring Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan will hit the silver screens on August 14. Early reviews have indicated that the movie will smash a sixer at the box office due to its strong and impressive storyline/