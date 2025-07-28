Coolie Trailer Release Date, Time: When Will Trailer Of Rajinikanth's Film Premiere On YouTube?

Coolie trailer release date: Lights, camera and action- It's time to tighten up the seat belts as Rajinikanth is all set to take the audience on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, thrill, suspense and action with the release of his much-awaited flick Coolie.

WHEN WILL COOLIE TRAILER RELEASE ON YOUTUBE?

August is going to be a lot more special as Rajinikanth has promised to spill magic on the silver screen with Coolie. While cinephiles are busy talking about the mega box office clash between War 2 and Coolie, all eyes are on the release of the trailer.

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sun Pictures has planned a special surprise for the fans of Thalaiva with the release of Coolie's trailer. The wait will be worth it as the entire team has worked extra hard to deliver a solid product. From the visual presentation to the massy dialogues, the trailer will be loaded with entertainment, drama, action, thrill and excitement. Expect the unexpected in Coolie trailer."

Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani-starrer War 2 has already created buzz among the audience, courtesy of the power-packed trailer that was recently released. The trailer grabbed several eyeballs, ensuring that the film remains in the spotlight before its theatrical release.

According to the latest buzz, Coolie will have a grand trailer launch on August 2, 2025. The timings for the trailer release event have been revealed. The trailer will be launched at 7pm on Sun Pictures' YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.