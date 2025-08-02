Coolie Trailer Release: Here's Where To Watch Rajinikanth's Film Trailer Online In Full HD

Coolie Trailer Release: The wait is all set to get over now. For all the Rajinikanth fans, who have been eagerly waiting for Rajinikanth's Coolie, the makers are finally dropping the much awaited trailer of this action thriller film. Directed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj Coolie marks Rajinikanth's first release of the year and also marks the legendary actor's first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. While Coolie happens to be Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor, it is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, alongside Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat. The movie is said to revolve around a former gold smuggler who is back to revive his old gang with stolen technology hidden in vintage golden watches which will lead to dire consequences. As everyone has been eagerly looking forward to Coolie release, the makers are set to unveil the trailer of the movie today.

Coolie Trailer Release: Where To Watch

While the Coolie trailer is set to release at 7 PM today, there have been speculations about where to watch the trailer tonight in full HD. To note, Coolie trailer will be releasing on the official YouTube channel of Sun TV.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan recently got candid about working with Rajinikanth and stated, "It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I'm going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends". To note, Coolie is set to release on August 14 and has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.