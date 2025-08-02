Coolie Trailer Release Time: How To Watch Rajinikanth's Film Trailer Online For Free?

Coolie Trailer Release Time: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, tighten up your seat belts as Rajinikanth is all set to take you on a fun-filled ride. It will be nothing short of a roller coaster journey as it is full of drama, action, and thrill. The trailer of Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Coolie will release on Saturday (August 2).

WHAT'S NEW IN COOLIE TRAILER?

What a way to kick-start the month of August, isn't it? Fans have been eagerly waiting for Coolie ever since it was announced that the action thriller would hit the silver screens a day before Independence Day 2025.

Starring Rajinikanth in a lead role, Coolie will mark his 171st film as a lead. Considering the buzz surrounding the film, cinephiles are keen to know what's new in the movie. Filmibeat is here with a spicy update for our beloved readers.

A reliable industry source told Filmibeat's Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit, "Sun Pictures has planned a special surprise for the fans of Thalaiva with the release of Coolie's trailer. The wait will be worth it as the entire team has worked extra hard to deliver a solid product. From the visual presentation to the massy dialogues, the trailer will be loaded with entertainment, drama, action, thrill and excitement. Expect the unexpected in Coolie trailer."

HOW TO WATCH COOLIE TRAILER ON YOUTUBE, FACEBOOK?

Viewers can watch the trailer of Coolie without paying a single penny. The trailer will be available for viewing on Sun Pictures' YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles. The trailer video will release at 7pm on August 2, 2025.

Coolie will clash with War 2 at the box office on August 14, 2025. Hrithik Roshan, Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani's film is also releasing on the same time. It remains to be seen which film will win the box office battle.

Do share your reviews about Coolie's trailer after watching it online.