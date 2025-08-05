Coolie US Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Starrer Heads Towards $1 Million Mark, Outpaces War 2 In Pre-Sales

Coolie US Advance Booking: With just over a week to go before its theatrical release, Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is witnessing a strong response in the US market. According to a report by Republic World, the Tamil action thriller is on track to cross the $1 million mark in premiere advance bookings in the US, an achievement that places it well ahead of War 2, the Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer scheduled to release on the same day.

Coolie is set to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025. According to Republic World, the film has grossed $969,551 in pre-sales, with 1,159 premiere shows scheduled across 431 locations. A total of 37,043 tickets have already been sold, says the report. The numbers are expected to increase further in the coming days, potentially making Coolie the fastest Tamil film to hit the $1 million pre-sales milestone in the US.

As per the report, if current trends continue, Coolie could surpass the $2 million mark in premiere collections, a record currently held by Kabali, another Rajinikanth film that earned $1.92 million on its premiere day in the US. Only four Tamil films-Kabali, Leo, Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1, and Coolie (expected)-have crossed $1 million in premiere collections in the North American market.

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead role as Deva, and the ensemble cast includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The film is produced by Sun Pictures and marks the superstar's collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for his work in Tamil action cinema.

War 2 Trails in US Pre-Sales: Telugu Version Outpaces Hindi

War 2, part of the YRF Spy Universe and featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, appears to be trailing significantly in comparison. According to Republic World, the film has so far collected $184,483 in pre-sales from 1,599 shows across 598 locations, with 6,980 tickets sold. Notably, the Telugu version has performed better than the Hindi version, which, according to the report, is seen as a concerning trend for a franchise primarily aimed at Hindi-speaking audiences.

As the box office race heats up, all eyes are now on how both films will perform during the extended Independence Day weekend.

Source: Republic World