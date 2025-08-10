Coolie USA Advance Booking Collection Update: Rajinikanth’s Film CRUSHES Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo With Huge Gap

Coolie USA Advance Booking Collection Update: Rajinikanth is all over the headlines these days and rightfully so. After all, he is coming with the first release of teh year and the fans can't keep calm about it. We are talking about Coolie which is an action thriller helmed and written by Lokesh Kanagaraj. To note, Coolie happens to be Rajinikanth's 171st film as a lead actor and marks the megastar's first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj. Needless to say, the posters and trailers have managed to create a substantial buzz about Coolie in the town.

Interestingly, Coolie boasts a stellar cast featuring Rajinikanth as Deva along with Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj and Shruti Haasan in lead roles, alongside Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy and Kaali Venkat in key roles. The film reportedly centres on an ex-gold smuggler who returns to reassemble his previous crew. He uses stolen technology concealed within antique golden watches, setting off a chain of serious events. As Coolie has managed to create a lot of buzz, the makers have begun the advance booking in overseas days before the release and this Rajinikanth starrer has been thriving in USA.

Coolie USA Advance Booking Collection Update (4 Days Before The Release)

According to a tweet shared by PaniPuri, Coolie has minted $1,447,203 so far with the sale of 56,437 tickets and has emerged as a rampage at the box office

Coolie Beats Leo In USA Premiere Pre-Sales

Interestingly, Coolie has managed to beat Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo in terms of advance booking in USA. While Coolie has minted $1,447,203 in USA 4 days before release, it has minted almost twice the collection of Leo which had minted $850,796 from premiere pre-sales 4 days before release.

Meanwhile, Shruti Hassan recently got candid about working with Rajinikanth and stated, "It was really inspiring. It was amazing. It was such a great learning experience to be around so many actors in the beginning. I like to still be nervous about what I'm going to learn and what my experiences are going to be. But definitely, overall it was amazing to have interactions with so many great legends". To note, Coolie is set to release on August 14 and has received an A (Adults Only) certificate from the censor board.