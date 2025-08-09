Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Film's North America Sales Five Times Higher Than Hrithik-NTR's

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: With both Coolie and War 2 set for a simultaneous worldwide release on August 14, 2025, the Independence Day weekend is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched box office clashes of the year. Early data from industry sources suggests the Tamil action thriller Coolie, led by Rajinikanth, is currently leading its Hindi-language counterpart in advance ticket sales in North America.

According to film industry tracker Christopher Kanagaraj, pre-sales for Coolie have reached approximately $1.6 million in the region, which is around five times higher than the $330,000 reportedly collected so far by War 2. While these numbers reflect only initial trends and do not account for the final pre-release push, they offer an early indication of audience interest in both titles.

Coolie and War 2 Prepare For Independence Day Weekend Release

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, features Rajinikanth in his 171st leading role. The cast also includes Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The story follows Deva, a shadowy figure who confronts a criminal syndicate accused of exploiting coolie workers in a coastal port town.

The film's music was composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing managed by Philomin Raj.

On the other side of the box office competition, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 Hindi hit War and forms part of the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film stars Hrithik Roshan, N. T. Rama Rao Jr., and Kiara Advani, along with Ashutosh Rana and Anil Kapoor. The music is by Pritam, with the score composed by Sanchit and Ankit Balhara.

Both films arrive in cinemas on the same date, aiming to take advantage of the extended holiday weekend. The coming week is expected to see a surge in ticket sales as distributors expand show counts and audiences make final plans for the festival release period.