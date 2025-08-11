Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: Rajinikanth Races Past Hrithik-NTR In Pre-Release Ticket Sales In India

Coolie Vs War 2 Advance Booking: With just days remaining before their simultaneous Independence Day weekend release, Coolie and War 2 are already making headlines for their advance booking numbers. Both films are slated to hit theaters worldwide on August 14, 2025, but early sales data shows a significant gap between the two in several regions.

According to an update by box office tracker Indian Box Office, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and headlined by Rajinikanth, has sold approximately 700,000 tickets across languages in India through advance bookings. In contrast, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Hrithik Roshan and N. T. Rama Rao Jr., has sold around 60,000 tickets so far. The disparity is most visible in the Tamil and Malayalam markets, where Coolie is reportedly dominating pre-release sales.

However, War 2 holds a stronger position in Hindi-speaking territories, where its advance sales stand at around 50,000 tickets. In comparison, Coolie has recorded about 9,000 ticket sales in Hindi circuits. Industry analysts note that War 2's numbers in this segment are decent but not exceptional, given that its booking window only opened in full recently.

Distribution and Market Factors Shape Box Office Race

Distribution strategies appear to be influencing the figures. Reports suggest Coolie has limited penetration in Northern and Western India, with fewer single-screen and multiplex allocations in Hindi. Trade Analyst Navneet Mundhra has pointed to the role of distribution partner Pen Movies, which is said to have secured only a small percentage of screens in key Hindi markets. Some trade voices have speculated that leveraging co-star Aamir Khan's presence in promotions could have improved the film's position in these areas.

Meanwhile, War 2, the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and a direct sequel to War (2019), is expected to benefit from the star power of Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, especially in Hindi and Telugu markets. Despite this, its current all-language advance sales trail far behind Coolie's total.

An additional factor, according to Navneet Mundhra in the release weekend's competition, is Mahavatar Narsimha, which remains in theaters and could retain a considerable share of screens during the holiday frame if either of the new releases underperforms after opening.

Both Coolie and War 2 arrive on a high-stakes weekend for the Indian box office, with advance trends indicating a clear early lead for Rajinikanth's film in South Indian markets, while the final outcome will depend on audience turnout once the films release.