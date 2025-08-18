Coolie Worldwide 4-Day Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth Film Hits ₹400 Crore, Among Top Global Openings

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed its first extended weekend in theaters and has posted notable figures at the global box office. Released worldwide on August 14, the Tamil action thriller has been drawing attention both for its ensemble cast and for its performance in international markets.

According to data from box office tracking service Comscore, shared by industry tracker AB George, Coolie secured the No. 4 position on the worldwide weekend chart. Early estimates suggest the film collected around $45.33 million (approximately ₹397.50 crore) in its first four days.

Meanwhile, in a recent X post, industry tracker Ramesh Bala stated that Coolie's first extended weekend worldwide gross will be around ₹410 crore.

The film's release coincided with the Independence Day weekend, giving it a four-day run to start with. Trade analysts noted that Coolie's debut ranks among the highest international openings for a Tamil-language film, with Ramesh Bala describing it as an all-time No. 1 opening for Kollywood.

Interestingly, box office comparisons between Coolie and earlier big-ticket Tamil releases have also surfaced. Ramesh Bala referred to a past post from AndhraBoxOffice about Leo's 2023 performance for comparison.

Behind the Film: Cast and Production Overview

Coolie features Rajinikanth in the lead role, supported by Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram, with special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, the film is set against the backdrop of crime syndicates and smuggling networks, following a former coolie union leader who finds himself in the middle of a dangerous conflict.

The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj. Shot across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, the production was wrapped earlier this year before its release.

With its opening weekend complete, the industry focus now shifts to Coolie's weekday performance. The coming days will reveal whether the film sustains its momentum beyond the holiday period.