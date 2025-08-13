Coolie Worldwide Advance Booking Day 1: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Hits ₹80 Crore, Eyes ₹100 Crore Mark

Coolie Worldwide Advance Booking: Coolie Worldwide Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie has posted a major milestone in its global advance bookings. According to box office tracker Cinetrak, the film has recorded over ₹80 crore in first-day pre-sales worldwide. With one day of advance bookings still remaining, industry observers are closely watching to see if the figure will reach the ₹100 crore mark before release.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and backed by producer Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie brings together a star-studded lineup. Rajinikanth leads the cast, joined by Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The ensemble further features Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle, while Pooja Hegde makes a guest appearance in the track "Monica."

Coolie Readies for August 14 Global Debut

The film follows the story of a mysterious figure who stands up against a powerful syndicate accused of exploiting coolies in a coastal port town. Production began in July 2024, with shooting held in multiple locations, reportedly including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Filming was completed in March 2025.

The project was first revealed in September 2023 under the tentative name Thalaivar 171, with its official title confirmed in April 2024. Music for the film is by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth time working with Lokesh Kanagaraj and his fifth association with Rajinikanth. Songs from the album, including "Chikitu," "Monica," and "Powerhouse," were released in June and July, followed by an audio launch event in early August at Chennai's Nehru Stadium.

Promotional activity for Coolie has been extensive. The first-look poster was unveiled in March 2024, leading to the release of a teaser in April. The trailer, launched on August 2, 2025, generated widespread discussion online. A dance sequence from the song "Monica" went viral, with audiences recreating its hook step across social media platforms.

The British Board of Film Classification has rated Coolie "15" for strong bloody violence and threat. The film is set to hit Indian theaters uncut, carrying an "A" certificate. A 25-second tribute card celebrating Rajinikanth's 50 years in cinema has been added to the final cut, bringing the runtime to 170 minutes and 22 seconds. Audiences worldwide can catch Coolie in theatres starting August 14, 2025.