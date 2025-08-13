Coolie Worldwide Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Sets All-Time Tamil Cinema Record With ₹100+ Cr Pre-Sales

Coolie Worldwide Advance Booking: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, is set for a global release on August 14, 2025. Ahead of its premiere, the film has crossed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide advance booking sales, the highest ever recorded in Tamil cinema, according to box office trackers.

Industry sources indicate that the film's pre-sales have reached approximately ₹54 crore from overseas markets and over ₹46 crore domestically. This combined figure marks the highest pre-sale total ever recorded in Tamil cinema, with trade analysts noting its strong position for a potential record-setting opening day.

Coolie features an ensemble cast led by Rajinikanth, alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. The supporting cast includes Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, and Charle. The film was announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, before its official title reveal in April 2024. Filming began in July 2024 in Chennai, with subsequent schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, wrapping in March 2025.

The soundtrack is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, marking his fourth collaboration with Kanagaraj and fifth with Rajinikanth. The album's singles, including "Chikitu," "Monica," and "Powerhouse," were released between June and July 2025, followed by an audio launch in early August.

Ahead of Coolie Release, Tributes Pour In as Rajinikanth Marks 50 Years in Cinema

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj today posted on social media, describing Coolie as a special project in his career and expressing gratitude to Rajinikanth for his involvement and inspiration, especially as the actor marks 50 years in the film industry this year. Actor Kamal Haasan also extended his wishes to Rajinikanth on the milestone, noting his admiration and affection.

With ticket sales already at historic levels and momentum building in both domestic and international markets, all eyes are on the film's performance when it opens ahead of the Independence Day holiday period.