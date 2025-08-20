Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Slows Down In Overseas; Struggles To Earn 5Cr

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection 6: Rajinikanth's latest film, Coolie, has thrilled fans since its release. This action thriller, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is Rajinikanth's film of 2025 and his 171st as a lead actor. At 74, his charm remains undeniable. Released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, Coolie marks the first collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj, creating significant excitement. The film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Aamir Khan also made his Tamil debut with a cameo appearance in Coolie. This collaboration between Aamir Khan and Rajinikanth was a treat for fans who relished seeing them share the screen.

Coolie's release generated substantial buzz and achieved an impressive opening worldwide. The anticipation for this film was high since its announcement. Fans were eager to see Rajinikanth in action once again. His enduring appeal continues to draw audiences to theatres. At 74 years old, Rajinikanth's charisma remains as strong as ever and there are no second thoughts about it. His ability to captivate audiences is evident in Coolie's success. However, it seems to have slowed down in the overseas market ahead of wrapping up week 1

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Coolie made a collection of Rs 4.75cr on day 6 (first Tuesday) following the overall overseas collection of Rajinikanth starrer to Rs 162.2cr after six days of release. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of the movie turned out to be Rs 418cr

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 Prediction

Given the ongoing trends, Coolie is expected to cross Rs 165cr in the overseas market in week 1, while the total worldwide box office collection will be inching close to Rs 425cr mark.

Meanwhile, Coolie has achieved a significant milestone in North America by surpassing the lifetime earnings of Leo, which stood at $5.69 million. In just six days, Coolie collected $6.40 million, making it the top-grossing Tamil film in the region.