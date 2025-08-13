Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Rajinikanth Film To Smash Game Changer, Chases Leo

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Prediction: The upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set for a massive worldwide opening, according to pre-release data shared by box office tracker Indian Box Office. With the film releasing tomorrow, 14 August 2025, advance bookings have already set new records, suggesting a strong performance on Day 1.

As per the box office tracker Indian Box Office, worldwide advance bookings indicate over ₹90 crore in pre-sales, pointing towards a Day 1 gross in the range of ₹125-150 crore. In India, collections are expected to cross ₹45 crore, with Tamil Nadu seeing near sell-outs across major theater chains, a remarkable feat for a non-festive release. Telugu-speaking states are also reporting surging interest, surpassing early trade forecasts.

Overseas, the film is projected to earn around ₹45 crore, with North American premieres already generating $2.48 million from 616 locations and 2,121 shows, selling nearly 1 lakh tickets (Tamil: $1.74M, Telugu: $740K).

Coolie's pre-sales have already surpassed the record set by Game Changer (₹85 crore), and industry trackers suggest the film is on track to challenge Leo's ₹143 crore worldwide opening record, potentially becoming the biggest Tamil opener ever globally.

All Eyes on Rajinikanth and His Star-Studded Cast in Coolie

Coolie brings together a star-studded ensemble led by Rajinikanth, with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in prominent roles. Supporting performances include Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Charle, and a special appearance by Pooja Hegde in the song "Monica." The film follows a mysterious man who confronts a corrupt syndicate exploiting workers in a coastal port town. Shot across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, Coolie features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj.

As fans eagerly await the release, all eyes will be on Rajinikanth and the ensemble cast to see if Coolie lives up to the immense anticipation surrounding its launch.