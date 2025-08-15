Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Beats Leo To Set New Opening Record In Tamil

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Coolie, the Tamil action thriller starring Rajinikanth, opened globally on August 14, 2025, with strong initial box office numbers. According to updates from Sun Pictures, the film reportedly collected over ₹151 crore worldwide on its first day, surpassing the previous opening day record of ₹148.5 crore set by Lokesh Kanagaraj's Vijay starrer, Leo.

Coolie Overview: Cast, Plot, Production, and Box Office Watch

Directed and co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner, Coolie features an ensemble cast including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, Kanna Ravi, along with cameo appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

The film centers on Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader, who travels from Chennai to Visakhapatnam following the sudden death of a close friend. His investigation brings him face-to-face with a smuggling syndicate run by Simon Xavier and his lieutenant Dayalan. The narrative explores a network of covert identities, illicit trades, and complex alliances, drawing Deva deep into the criminal underworld.

Production for Coolie began in July 2024 after the official title announcement in April. Filming took place across multiple locations, including Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok, and wrapped in mid-March 2025. The technical team includes Girish Gangadharan as cinematographer, Philomin Raj as editor, and Anirudh Ravichander as music composer.

Industry analysts are closely monitoring the film's performance over the extended Independence Day weekend. The strong day-one collections indicate significant audience interest, not only in Tamil Nadu but also across international markets where the film was released simultaneously.

As screenings continue worldwide, the trajectory of Coolie over the weekend will provide further clarity on its overall commercial performance. Comparisons with previous high-profile Tamil releases, such as Leo, will also be a focus for analysts tracking the global reach and impact of the film.