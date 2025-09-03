Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 20: Rajinikanth Film Misses The Mark, Fails To Beat Saiyaara

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 20 Worldwide: Rajinikanth proved that age is just a number. The Kollywood megastar ruled the roost at the box office, earning huge moolah with his new film Coolie. At a time when many movies have failed to strike a chord with the audience, his action thriller set the cash registers jingling.

COOLIE FAILS TO EARNS RS 1000 CRORE

Before the box office clash between War 2 and Coolie, industry experts predicted that Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR-starrer would gain an upper hand over Rajinikanth's film. Thalaiva proved that he is still the king of the box office, as his movie earned more numbers than War 2 in the international markets.

Coolie collected big moolah in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka. Despite clashing with War 2 in the cinema halls, the movie emerged as the winner of the Independence Day 2025 box office battle.

From become the fastest Tamil film to earn Rs 300 crore to securing the highest opener for a Tamil movie, Coolie smashed several records. However, it couldn't achieve one feat, which was highly awaited by the general audience and trade analysts.

The industry pinned its hopes on Coolie, praying that it would become the first Tamil film to cross Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film is nowhere near the Rs 1000-crore mark.

COOLIE FAILS TO BEAT SAIYAARA YET, CAN IT BOUNCE BACK?

A film starring newbies emerged as the second highest grossing Indian film of 2025. We are talking about Saiyaara. The romantic drama marked the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. As per Sacnilk's official data, the movie earned Rs 581 crore including the worldwide box office collection.

Coolie has stopped at the Rs 510-crore mark and the signs of growth look weak as new releases like Lokah and Hridayapoorvam have dominated the overseas markets.