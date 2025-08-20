Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Did Rajinikanth's Film Cross Rs 400 Crore Net In Overseas?

Photo Credit: Rajinikanth's X Handle

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth's magic has been working like a charm at the box office. At 74 years old, he can easily give a strong competition to the other popular actors in Tamil. Age is just a number, and Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan have proved the saying right. While Thalaiva is ruling Kollywood, Big B is considered a megastar in Bollywood.

As War 2 and Coolie clashed at the box office during the Independence Day 2025 week, the trade experts predicted a massive battle. While Coolie gained the upper hand in national markets, War 2 is slowly and steadily racing ahead in the international territories.

Coolie has added several records to its name, showcasing the stardom of Rajinikanth. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial became the fastest Tamil film to cross the Rs 300 crore mark. It also registered the biggest opening weekend for a Tamil flick, making sure that the action thriller remained in the headlines.

COOLIE DAY 6 US BOX OFFICE COLLECTION

According to Telugu 360's X handle, War dominated the USA box office with better earnings than Coolie on the first Tuesday. Here's the breakdown of the total collection on August 18 and August 19.

COOLIE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 6 (KERALA)

After a good start, Coolie seems to be losing its sheen on weekdays. The numbers have dropped in all the major markets including Tamil and Telugu. Wondering how it performed in Kerala? Read on to know more.

According to Kerala Box Office's X page, Coolie witnessed a sharp fall in numbers on the first Tuesday. The movie earned Rs 61 lakh on the sixth day of release in Kerala, taking the total collection to Rs 22.51 crore.

