Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth's Film Beats GOAT, Earns Solid Numbers To Become...

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, it's time to send congratulatory messages to Rajinikanth and the entire team of Coolie as they have managed to achieve another feat. At a time when movies have failed to resonate with the audience, Coolie has found success in both national and international markets.

COOLIE BEATS GOAT, BECOMES NUMBER FOUR TAMIL FILM IN HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIES LIST

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has been making waves since the time of release. From clocking the highest gross opening for a Tamil film to becoming the fastest Tamil movie to earn Rs 300 crore (gross), Coolie has broken several records at the box office.

Considering Rajinikanth's stardom, it was expected that the movie would smash records and set the cash registers. Despite clashing with War 2, the movie raced ahead in the game and earned more numbers in several markets like North America and Singapore.

The action thriller has also grabbed eyeballs in international markets like Sri Lanka, the United Arab of Emirated, the United Kingdom and Malaysia following its release. On its seventh day of release, Coolie beat GOAT's total box office collection, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Tamil movie in history.

Coolie has minted Rs 464 crore at the worldwide box office, courtesy of Rajinikanth's star power. At 74 years of age, he is pulling the crowd towards the theatres. Thalaiva is doing what only a few actors can claim to achieve.