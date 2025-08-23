Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's Film Inch Close To 450Cr, Eyes 500Cr Weekend Mark

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 9: Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj has delivered some of the most iconic films in recent times. In 2022, the director gave us the all-time blockbuster Vikram. In 2023, Leo stormed the box office, and now, in 2025, Coolie is reigning everywhere.

It is speculated that Coolie will hit the Rs. 500 crore mark this weekend, and the film appears to be inching closer to that benchmark. On Friday, Coolie witnessed a significant rise in its box office performance. Let's take a look at how much Coolie has grossed on Day 9 at the worldwide and overseas box office.

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Day 9

According to Sacnilk's report, Coolie witnessed a rise of Rs. 8 crore at the worldwide box office on Friday (Day 9), bringing its total worldwide collection to Rs. 447.50 crore.

Coolie Overseas Collection Day 9

On Friday (Day 9), Coolie saw a rise of 1.50 crores, standing at Rs. 168.50 crores overseas collection.

Coolie Collections Day 9 (Friday)

India net box office collection- Rs. 235.50 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 447.50 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 168.50 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 279 Cr

Will Coolie Hit 500 Crores By The End Of Weekend?

Coolie is expected to hit the Rs. 500 crore milestone by the end of Sunday. As of Friday, the film is nearing Rs. 450 crore, but crossing the remaining Rs. 50 crore mark in the second weekend is still a significant challenge. However, with the weekend surge anticipated, there's a strong possibility that Coolie could reach the coveted Rs. 500 crore milestone.

Coolie is a 2025 action-drama film starring Rajinikanth in a powerful mass avatar, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also features Keerthy Suresh in a pivotal role, with strong supporting performances by Sathyaraj, Yogi Babu, and Arjun Das. Set against the backdrop of dockyards and labour unions, the story follows a fearless coolie who rises against a corrupt system exploiting the working class.