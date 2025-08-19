Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Expected To Touch ₹500 Crore Soon

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has completed five days in theaters and continues to draw attention for its box office performance. Released worldwide on August 14, 2025, the film has been tracking strong numbers across regions, with official box office figures yet to be announced.

Industry sources indicate that the film opened to a record start on Thursday, aided by the Independence Day holiday weekend. By the end of its fifth day, according to Telugu Cult YT, Coolie grossed ₹440 crore worldwide.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala noted on social media that the Hindi version of the film is showing steady growth, attributing this to positive word of mouth. He further stated that the film could move towards the ₹450-500 crore milestone in the coming days if its weekday performance holds.

Rajinikanth's Coolie Brings Big Cast and Strong Box Office Start

Sun Pictures has produced the film, which places Rajinikanth at the centre of a cast featuring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Rachita Ram. Special appearances are made by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

The story follows Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader who becomes drawn into a conflict with crime syndicates after the death of a close friend. The narrative moves between ports and cities, involving smuggling operations, undercover identities, and complex family ties.

Coolie was announced in 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171 before being officially titled in 2024. The project began filming in mid-2024, with schedules spanning Chennai, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. The technical team includes cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, editor Philomin Raj, and music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

With strong opening figures in both domestic and overseas markets, the film is now being closely watched to see how it sustains itself in the weekdays following its extended holiday debut. The upcoming days are likely to determine the film's long-term box office run.