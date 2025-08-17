Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj Film Crosses ₹330 Crore In 3 Days

Coolie Global Box Office: The Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, has achieved strong box office numbers within its first three days of release worldwide. Released on 14 August 2025, the film features Rajinikanth in the lead, with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra in key roles, and special appearances by Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde.

According to an earlier X (formerly Twitter) post by box office tracker Karnataka Talkies, Coolie earned ₹14.2 crore in Karnataka on its opening day, followed by ₹9.2 crore on Friday and ₹5.9 crore on Saturday from more than 1,275 shows. The three-day gross in the state totals ₹29.3 crore, with industry estimates suggesting a 69% recovery from the screened shows. In a latest X post by Karnataka Talkies, the film has now surpassed ₹30 crore in Karnataka, putting Rajinikanth on par with Prabhas for the highest number of ₹30 crore grossers by a non-Kannada actor in the state.

Globally, the film has amassed a reported ₹330 crore in its first three days, reflecting its wide release across multiple territories. Coolie's performance in Tamil Nadu, other South Indian states, and overseas markets continues to contribute to the expanding worldwide tally.

Coolie: Storyline and Key Cast & Crew

Coolie follows Devaraj, a former coolie union leader, as he becomes involved in a complex criminal network spanning Visakhapatnam and Chennai. When a friend dies under mysterious circumstances, Devaraj investigates, uncovering smuggling, trafficking, and covert operations that affect those around him. The narrative explores shifting alliances, hidden identities, and dangerous confrontations within the underworld, drawing him into situations that test his past experiences and connections.

The film's ensemble cast also features Karthikeya Dev, Kanna Ravi, Reba Monica John, Monisha Blessy, Charle, Kaali Venkat, Lollu Sabha Maaran, Dileepan, Karate Karrthi, Rishikanth, Ravi Raghavendra, Ayyappa P. Sharma, Subramaniapuram Dumka Mari, Baburaj, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Ajay.

Technical contributions include cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, editing by Philomin Raj, and music composition by Anirudh Ravichander. The screenplay was co-written by Lokesh Kanagaraj and Chandhru Anbazhagan, with the story credited to Lokesh Kanagaraj.

With Sunday marking its fourth day in theaters, industry observers continue to monitor Coolie's box office performance to track its first-weekend trajectory and overall global earnings.