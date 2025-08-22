Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: There's Still Time For Rajinikanth To Hit Crucial Mark

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9: Rajinikanth's film Coolie has performed well, but can it cross the Rs 500-crore in the second weekend? After registering solid numbers on August 14, the film slowed down at the international box office on Monday and Tuesday. The action thriller created ripples in the extended opening weekend, smashing records.

From becoming the fastest Tamil film to cross Rs 300 crore (gross) to garnering the highest opening collection for a Tamil movie, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial dominated the box office in the first four days of release.

Things started slowing down after the weekdays registered a drop in footfalls. Despite facing competition from War 2, the movie performed well in international markets like North America, Singapore, the United Kingdom, United Arab of Emirates, Ireland and Malaysia.