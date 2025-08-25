Coolie Worldwide Box Office: Rajinikanth Film Crosses ₹500 Cr, Actor Leads Kollywood In High-Grossing Titles

Coolie Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rajinikanth's latest release, Coolie, has recorded significant box office collections across domestic and international markets. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has now crossed the ₹500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office, marking another high-grossing entry in the actor's filmography.

Coolie: Production, Cast, and Storyline Overview

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie hit theaters on August 14, 2025, just ahead of the Independence Day weekend. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film was launched under the working title Thalaivar 171 in September 2023, marking Rajinikanth's 171st outing as the lead. The official title was revealed in April 2024. Filming began in Chennai a few months later and continued across Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok before wrapping in March 2025.

The film features Rajinikanth as Devaraj "Deva," a former coolie union leader who finds himself investigating the suspicious death of a close friend. His pursuit of truth leads him deep into the workings of a powerful smuggling network, exposing old rivalries and hidden connections. The plot unfolds through multiple timelines, showing how friendships, betrayals, and power struggles stretch across generations.

Coolie boasts a large ensemble cast that includes Nagarjuna Akkineni as Simon, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Upendra, with Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appearing in special roles. The soundtrack has been scored by Anirudh Ravichander, while the visuals were captured by cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, and the editing was overseen by Philomin Raj.

In the narrative, Deva's journey pits him against Simon, a kingpin who controls a vast trafficking empire, while personal ties and undercover missions add conflict.

With Coolie reportedly grossing over ₹500 crore worldwide, Ramesh Bala noted that Rajinikanth now has the highest number of Tamil films in this range. The film's theatrical run is still underway, and trade experts are monitoring its performance in the coming days.