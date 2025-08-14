Coolie X Review: What Audiences Are Saying About Rajinikanth And Lokesh Kanagaraj's Action Thriller Movie

Coolie X Review: The much-anticipated Tamil action thriller Coolie, co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, was released worldwide on 14 August 2025. The film stars Rajinikanth, alongside Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan.

Now that Coolie has hit theaters, audience reactions are beginning to appear on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). The film had already generated considerable online buzz prior to its release. As early shows continue, more detailed responses are expected in the coming hours and days. A selection of these initial reactions is highlighted below.

Production Details, Cast, and Director's Note Ahead of Release

Announced in September 2023 under the working title Thalaivar 171, Coolie was confirmed as Rajinikanth's 171st film. The official title was revealed in April 2024. Principal photography began in Chennai in July 2024, followed by schedules in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, and Bangkok. Filming wrapped by mid-March 2025. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with Girish Gangadharan handling cinematography and Philomin Raj in charge of editing.

Before the release, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a note expressing gratitude to the cast, crew, and production team. He acknowledged Rajinikanth for granting creative freedom, thanked actors Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Aamir Khan for their contributions, and extended appreciation to the technical crew and Sun Pictures for their support. Lokesh Kanagaraj requested audiences to avoid posting spoilers to preserve the theatrical experience. Lokesh also confirmed Coolie as a standalone film.

In Coolie, Rajinikanth plays Deva, Nagarjuna takes on the role of Simon, Soubin Shahir appears as Dayal, Upendra is cast as Kaleesha, Shruti Haasan portrays Preethi, Sathyaraj plays Rajasekar, and Aamir Khan features as Dahaa. Supporting roles are played by Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, Kaali Venkat, Rishikanth, Tamizh, and Charle. Pooja Hegde appears in a cameo for the song "Monica."

As theaters continue screening Coolie, audiences and industry watchers are closely monitoring its reception and box office performance.