Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Day 1 (Tamil Nadu): Anime Movie Witnesses Good Start; Crosses 50L

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil Nadu): And the day is finally here. The much awaited and the most talked about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has hit the theatres across the world and the fans just can't keep calm. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is an animated dark fantasy action film is based on the "Infinity Castle" arc of the 2016-20 manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba by Koyoharu Gotouge. Interestingly, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle is a direct sequel to the fourth season of the anime television series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hashira Training Arc.

From the trailer and to the posters, everything about Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create headlines. The narrative of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle centres on the demon slayers, with most Hashiras, as they venture into the infinity castle to face Muzan Kibutsuji. Notably absent from this group is sound Hashira Tengen Uzui. Fans are keen to watch Tanjiro Kamado and his companions engage in battles against numerous demons, including those from the upper echelons of the twelve kizuki. Interestingly, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has been released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 1 (Tamil)

As per a report by Cinetrak, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has earned Rs 53.54 lakhs until 7 PM in Tamil Nadu

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Vs Madharaasi Tamil Nadu Collection Today

Interestingly, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has been witnessing a strong competition from Sivakarthikeyan's Madharaasi which was released a week ago. To note, Madharaasi, which witnessed its 8th day of release, earned Rs 96.20 lakhs in Tamil Nadu until 7 PM.

Meanwhile, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle has managed to create a massive buzz and is eyeing an opening of $45M-$60M+ worldwide over Friday to Sunday as quoted by Deadline.